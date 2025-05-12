UK Immigration White Paper 2025: Big Changes to Visas, Jobs & Settlement

The UK has just unveiled the Immigration White Paper 2025, signaling one of the biggest overhauls in recent history. The new policies will raise the bar for skilled workers, cut back on international recruitment, and double the qualifying time for permanent settlement.





From the end of care visas to new English language rules and tougher student visa oversight, this 82-page plan titled "Restoring Control over the Immigration System" aims to prioritize high-skilled talent and domestic training.





