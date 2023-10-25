Embracing Transgender Transition

~I'm Crazy! ~ What next? Petition for these young children here: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-23-S.aspx?pid=gatr Parody Song Lyrics by Bob Duplantier, writer, author and comedian Crazy, I'm crazy for feeling abnormal I'm crazy, crazy for feeling untrue I thought I could be whatever I wanted And that somehow I could be somebody new Surgery? Why did I undergo surgery? Wounded, what in the world did I do? Crazy, for thinking that I could transition I'm crazy for lying and crazy denying And I'm crazy for losing Meeeeeee! Protect our Children's Innocence! Sign the petition here: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Prot... PublicAdvocateUSA.org Warning PARODY: A parody takes a piece of creative work–such as art, literature, or film–and imitates it in an exaggerated, comedic fashion. Parody often serves as a criticism or commentary on the original work, the artist who created it, or something otherwise connected to the work. In the United States, parody is protected by the First Amendment as a form of expression. However, since parodies rely heavily on the original work, parodists rely on the fair use exception to combat claims of copyright infringement. The fair use exception is governed by the factors enumerated in section 107 of the Copyright Act: (1) the purpose and character of the use; (2) the nature of the original work; (3) the amount and substantiality of the original work used; and (4) the effect on the market value of the original work. Generally, courts are more likely to find that a parody qualifies as fair use if its purpose is to serve as a social commentary and not for purely commercial gain. Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all parties satisfaction.

