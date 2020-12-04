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USB handoff caught on camera with breakdown slow mo
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240 views • December 04, 2020
USB handoff caught on camera with breakdown slow mo
It looks like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Freeman Moss may have colluded to help rig the votes in Fulton County, GA.
Here they are in the middle of what looks like the transfer/concealing of a USB Thumb Drive.
breakdown by Ben Jammin
youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenJammin27x/videos
It looks like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Freeman Moss may have colluded to help rig the votes in Fulton County, GA.
Here they are in the middle of what looks like the transfer/concealing of a USB Thumb Drive.
breakdown by Ben Jammin
youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BenJammin27x/videos
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