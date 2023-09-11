Create New Account
Crain & Company Highlight On US Sports Is The Chiefs' Run DONE?
US Sports Radio
Published 14 hours ago

The NFL is back and the Lions defeated the Chiefs in the season opener. Despite having players like Travis Kelce out of the game, we break down what this loss could mean for Kansas City.


