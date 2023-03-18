【#FreeMilesGuoNow】Prince Li: The hallmark of a tyranny is the corruption of the justice system, and that's what's happening right now in the US. No one is safe from the CCP’s persecution

https://gettr.com/post/p2bvugh19ae

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Prince Li: The hallmark of a tyranny is the corruption of the justice system, and that's what's happening right now in the United States of America. No one is safe from the CCP’s persecution. The CCP is coming after you no matter what races you're. We have to stand up to stop that now.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 小王子：司法系统的腐败就是暴政的标志，而这就是此时此刻正发生在美国的事。在中共的迫害面前，没人是安全的。中共正在谋你的财，害你的命，不论你是什么种族。我们必须站出来阻止中共继续作恶。





