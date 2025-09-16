Vaccines, in the absence of breastfeeding, increases autism risk 12.5-fold, notes Toby Rogers, PhD

"Six (6) good studies that we can rely on."

"Unfortunately, these studies have been systematically suppressed and ignored by the mainstream media and the medical establishment."

"Two studies by Gallagher and Goodman show that the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine significantly increases autism risk [3-fold]."

"Three (3) studies by Anthony Mawson confirmed that vaccination increases the odds of developing autism by at least 4.2-fold."

"Preterm birth coupled with vaccination increases the odds of neural developmental disability by more than 12-fold compared to preterm birth without vaccination."

"And finally, a study by Hooker and Miller published in 2021 found that vaccination increases autism risk 5-fold."

"Vaccination in the absence of breastfeeding increases autism risk 12.5 fold."

"Vaccination in addition to C-section birth increases autism risk 18.7-fold."

"After conducting the systematic review of 1,000 studies, my belief is that the autism and chronic disease epidemics are primarily caused by toxicants, mostly from vaccines, and about a dozen additional toxicants."

"If we stop exposing children to these hazards in the first place, that would stop the epidemics of chronic illness in children."

"Now we must summon the political will to act."

Toby Rogers, PhD speaking at Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing: "How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines" which took place on Sep 9, 2025.

