Trump Proposes $2,000 Stimulus Payments from Tariff Revenue | November 2025
Description
President Trump is pushing a plan to send most Americans $2,000 stimulus payments funded by tariffs collected during his administration. The plan faces legal and Congressional hurdles, with uncertainty around timing and eligibility. Stay tuned for the latest developments.
Hashtags
