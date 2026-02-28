The Black Eye Club – Why the Elite Wear Their Darkness in Plain Sight

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on one of the most persistent and disturbing symbols of the global elite: the black eye. From George W. Bush to the Pope, from John Kerry to Hollywood's A-list, the pattern is undeniable—always the left eye, always the same flimsy excuse.





What is the Black Eye Club? Theories range from initiation rituals to punishment for insubordination. But the darkest explanation—whispered by insiders for decades—is something far more sinister: soul takeover. A parasitic force that inhabits the bodies of the powerful, leaving behind hollow shells that walk, talk, and rule while the real person is gone.





This is not paranoia. It is pattern recognition. The same elites who gather at Bohemian Grove, who pledge oaths to Skull and Bones, who flaunt their power while laughing at the masses—they have been marking themselves for centuries. And now, the internet has done what they never expected: it connected the dots.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.







