BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Black Eye Club – Why the Elite Wear Their Darkness in Plain Sight
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
121 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on one of the most persistent and disturbing symbols of the global elite: the black eye. From George W. Bush to the Pope, from John Kerry to Hollywood's A-list, the pattern is undeniable—always the left eye, always the same flimsy excuse.


What is the Black Eye Club? Theories range from initiation rituals to punishment for insubordination. But the darkest explanation—whispered by insiders for decades—is something far more sinister: soul takeover. A parasitic force that inhabits the bodies of the powerful, leaving behind hollow shells that walk, talk, and rule while the real person is gone.


This is not paranoia. It is pattern recognition. The same elites who gather at Bohemian Grove, who pledge oaths to Skull and Bones, who flaunt their power while laughing at the masses—they have been marking themselves for centuries. And now, the internet has done what they never expected: it connected the dots.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
conspiracy theoryjohn kerrybohemian groveskull and bonesgeorge w bushoccult ritualjohn michael chambersblack eye clubelite symbolismsoul takeoverpower symbolism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump announces killing of Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Trump announces killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader in joint U.S.-Israel strike, urges Iranian uprising

Belle Carter
A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech&#8217;s data center dilemma

A pledge for power, but a thirst unquenched: Tech’s data center dilemma

Willow Tohi
Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Iran launches retaliatory missile strikes across gulf after U.S.-Israel operation, bases targeted

Laura Harris
Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Harvard Study Reveals Disturbing Cancer Link to Nuclear Power Plants: A Call for Honest Assessment

Edison Reed
Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Russia opens criminal probe into Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy