US & WAR – If you want to understand why the military-industrial complex is so strong in the United States, you only have to look at the propaganda at the start of every major sporting event. Bread & Circuses and the Glorification of American Military Power.
🔗 Markus Haintz
https://twitter.com/Haintz_Media/status/1751760671669113211?t=-oM5Dkv4v3lwAS_JLCe0Eg&s=19
