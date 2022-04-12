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0535 Decoding the Will Smith slap at the Satanic Oscars
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93 views • April 12, 2022
0535 Decoding the Will Smith slap at the Satanic Oscars
The links for the numerous links in the video, some which you have to watch to "see" what is going on.
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
Title: 0008 Marilyn Monroe - Norma JeanE - Illuminati tranny creatures – THEM-ANASH
http://www.qrz-jesus.com/docs/0008_Marilyn_Monroe_Norma%20JeanE_Illuminati_tranny_THEM-ANASH.html
Headline: Oscars slap was PR nightmare, and celebrity publicists still shudder
https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2022/04/07/will-smith-chris-rock-slap-oscars-pr-crisis/
The shot heard around the world
https://www.history.com/news/what-was-the-shot-heard-round-the-world
https://biblenumbersforlife.com/
0534 white hats obama replacement is fly.mp4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca5Ifh6gfamZ/
Mystery Man Shoots and Kills Army Combat Vet’s Therapy Dog in What Appears to Be Random Act of Violence
https://flagandcross.com/mystery-man-shoots-and-kills-army-combat-vets-therapy-dog-in-what-appears-to-be-random-act-of-violence/
Headline: 'One-Eyed Jacks': Brando's Wild Card
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/style/2004/07/11/one-eyed-jacks-brandos-wild-card/bf1bdc84-4bd3-4f88-8e72-660a79be1762/
Republicans Knock Biden for Not Visiting Kyiv After Boris Johnson's Trip
https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-knock-biden-not-visiting-kyiv-after-boris-johnsons-trip-1696740
Video : She could not defend herself' Reservist's therapy dog killed in Davie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XM-MS11btY
Man, 21, appears in court after confessing to killing therapy dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqcmJkyPNDc
Will smith slap
https://www.oom2.com/t79078-will-smith-slap?highlight=will+smith
BRAT SPIES (Brat is probably his real name)
https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2015/06/walmarts-steve-bratspies-is-ted-nugent.html
https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/
Will Smith Fresh Prince of South Africa, son of Bill Cosby
https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2016/10/will-smith-fresh-prince-of-south-africa.html
The links for the numerous links in the video, some which you have to watch to "see" what is going on.
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
Title: 0008 Marilyn Monroe - Norma JeanE - Illuminati tranny creatures – THEM-ANASH
http://www.qrz-jesus.com/docs/0008_Marilyn_Monroe_Norma%20JeanE_Illuminati_tranny_THEM-ANASH.html
Headline: Oscars slap was PR nightmare, and celebrity publicists still shudder
https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2022/04/07/will-smith-chris-rock-slap-oscars-pr-crisis/
The shot heard around the world
https://www.history.com/news/what-was-the-shot-heard-round-the-world
https://biblenumbersforlife.com/
0534 white hats obama replacement is fly.mp4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca5Ifh6gfamZ/
Mystery Man Shoots and Kills Army Combat Vet’s Therapy Dog in What Appears to Be Random Act of Violence
https://flagandcross.com/mystery-man-shoots-and-kills-army-combat-vets-therapy-dog-in-what-appears-to-be-random-act-of-violence/
Headline: 'One-Eyed Jacks': Brando's Wild Card
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/style/2004/07/11/one-eyed-jacks-brandos-wild-card/bf1bdc84-4bd3-4f88-8e72-660a79be1762/
Republicans Knock Biden for Not Visiting Kyiv After Boris Johnson's Trip
https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-knock-biden-not-visiting-kyiv-after-boris-johnsons-trip-1696740
Video : She could not defend herself' Reservist's therapy dog killed in Davie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XM-MS11btY
Man, 21, appears in court after confessing to killing therapy dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqcmJkyPNDc
Will smith slap
https://www.oom2.com/t79078-will-smith-slap?highlight=will+smith
BRAT SPIES (Brat is probably his real name)
https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2015/06/walmarts-steve-bratspies-is-ted-nugent.html
https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/
Will Smith Fresh Prince of South Africa, son of Bill Cosby
https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2016/10/will-smith-fresh-prince-of-south-africa.html
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