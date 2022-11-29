Pray For China – Freedom In The Father’s Hands – The Revolution is Happening – Many Nationwide Protests Collection
Also Pray For Brazil!!!
Please Post and share updates when available!!
So proud of the People of China, long live the People of China, and We The People
Don’t let their protest heard around the world be forgotten, keep it in mind, and pray
You know Your iPhone was made with soft slavery, No Acceptance!!! No More Lies!!!
EMERGENCY - China Has Erupted - REVOLUTION!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I3Fkq5Xrxr0N/
Older: BREAKING! - Huge Uprising - The People of China Fight Back - Episode #136 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1_riZCdSGI
BONUS HOPE!!! Have faith in God, Have Faith in the Christ!!!The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real
https://tinyurl.com/sinaiisreal
Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion
https://tinyurl.com/sodomisreal
Have You heard of the abominable mind control technology: False Voice of god weapon
Voice of 'god' weapon update
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mEcSxPAAI7zG/
