Pray For China – Freedom In The Father’s Hands – The Revolution is Happening – Many Nationwide Protests Collection
Published Yesterday

Pray For China – Freedom In The Father’s Hands – The Revolution is Happening – Many Nationwide Protests Collection

Also Pray For Brazil!!!

Please Post and share updates when available!!

So proud of the People of China, long live the People of China, and We The People

Don’t let their protest heard around the world be forgotten, keep it in mind, and pray

You know Your iPhone was made with soft slavery, No Acceptance!!! No More Lies!!!

EMERGENCY - China Has Erupted - REVOLUTION!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I3Fkq5Xrxr0N/


Older: BREAKING! - Huge Uprising - The People of China Fight Back - Episode #136 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1_riZCdSGI


BONUS HOPE!!! Have faith in God, Have Faith in the Christ!!!The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia: Exodus Is Real

https://tinyurl.com/sinaiisreal


Sodom and Gomorrah IsReal: Youth Deserve Healthy Rebellion

https://tinyurl.com/sodomisreal


Have You heard of the abominable mind control technology: False Voice of god weapon


Voice of 'god' weapon update

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mEcSxPAAI7zG/

