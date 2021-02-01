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FRANCE SAYS COVID VACCINE DOES NOT WORK - SUNDAY FULL SHOW 1-31-21
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250 views • February 01, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down French President Macron’s admission that the COVID vaccines don’t work, all but obliterating the hoax. We also discuss the Democrats’ fear that President Trump may not be convicted in their second sham impeachment crusade, which would leave him open for another presidential run in 2024.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60176f949942cd18bc5c5cad
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down French President Macron’s admission that the COVID vaccines don’t work, all but obliterating the hoax. We also discuss the Democrats’ fear that President Trump may not be convicted in their second sham impeachment crusade, which would leave him open for another presidential run in 2024.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60176f949942cd18bc5c5cad
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