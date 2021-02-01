BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FRANCE SAYS COVID VACCINE DOES NOT WORK - SUNDAY FULL SHOW 1-31-21
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1495 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
250 views • February 01, 2021
Jan 31, 2021

The Alex Jones Show


Alex Jones breaks down French President Macron’s admission that the COVID vaccines don’t work, all but obliterating the hoax. We also discuss the Democrats’ fear that President Trump may not be convicted in their second sham impeachment crusade, which would leave him open for another presidential run in 2024.

https://banned.video/watch?id=60176f949942cd18bc5c5cad
Keywords
alex jonesfrancecovid vaccinessunday show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy