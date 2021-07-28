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Phil, Bill, Will & Callista Chat : The Art of War (28 July 2021)
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231 views • July 28, 2021
The Fab Four discuss the Art of War and its ramifications - take a listen ...
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan............nels/unlimit
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe....................l/UC
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan............nels/unlimit
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe....................l/UC
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
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