Jeremiah 23:13 And I Have Seen The Folly in CANADY's S C

Jeremiah 23:13 And I have seen folly in the Prophets & Pastors

of CANADY's S..C. ; they prophesied in Baal, and Caused My People Israel to ERR. James 1:16 Do Not ERR, My Beloved Brethren !!!

JAMES 1:14 But every man is tempted,

when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. 15 Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin,

when it is finished, bringeth forth death.

16 Do Not ERR, My Beloved Brethren.





