Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 April 2024 Victoria Market
Part 2 of three videos of the city rally, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. The topics cover the poison jab, medical malpractice, political intrigue, even cloud seeding. The seems to be no limit to high level corruption. 

freedomrallyhigh level corruptionmedical malpracticemelbournespeechescloud seedingpoison jabpolitical intriguequeen victoria market

