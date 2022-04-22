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Michigan State Senator: Jesus will be called a 'GROOMER' [21.04.2022]
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50 views • April 22, 2022
'Man, What An Idiot... they are desperate as f***...'
134,303 views Apr 21, 2022
Memology 102 - 227K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jruYzOt_6Vc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
134,303 views Apr 21, 2022
Memology 102 - 227K subscribers
https://youtu.be/jruYzOt_6Vc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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