RUMPELSTILSKIN ₪ [SHELLEY DUVALL'S FAERIE TALE THEATRE]

As we began the weekend with the passing of Shelley Duvall, we'll close it out with a performance just viewed; here is the comment VfB posted as it played:





"as cheesy as this is, it beats anything put out in the last decade"





It's even better than that, when you see the entire performance...and stories like these have been passed from generation to generation - so it is VfB's honour to pass the torch, as it were 🔥





As part of the Faerie Tale Theatre television series, this story is "Rumpelstiltskin".





The lead role is played by Herve Villechaize (The Man With The Golden Gun, Fantasy Island [1977-tv], Return To Fantasy Island [1978-tv], Fantasy island tv series [1978-1984]).





If you liked Herve in several of the films he was in and Fantasy Island, you will find him a delight as "Rumpelstiltskin", the little man that helps the fair maid spin straw into gold. Made for children to see, but adults will find it entertaining too.





Source: https://youtu.be/enazOqN8K0o