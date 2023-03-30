The Amazing Parallels Between 9/11 & Covid - RichardGage911 - Red Pill Expo - July 9/10

We were honored to speak to this distinguished crowd of the awakened and the awakening. Turns out by a show of hands, that this was the first exposure to 9/11 for at least a dozen attendees. I love it when their jaw drops at the table with tears in their eyes, and they ask all the good questions about 9/11!
I told Ed, I need to codify Kevins 11 parallels, expand on them, put them in a table format, and add supporting graphics. He said Go!
Kevin discovered 11 parallels between 9/11 & Covid - and I added a couple:
- Foreknowledge: insider trading
- Foreknowledge: predictive programming
- Foreknowledge: drills
- Abuse of science
- Creating a climate of fear
- A solution that is far worse than the original problem
- False accounts by officials
- Extreme Control of the Narrative
- No real investigation
- An elusive powerful enemy
- Control of information and a shifting narrative by top agencies and NGOs
- Media censorship of & attacks on critical questioning
- Implementation of Draconian policies and surveillance
I worked very hard for the last month on this presentation with the help of Dr. Madhava Settywhom we interviewed on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! earlier this year.
The finished product was a very powerful 2-hour presentationbut I only had 45 minutes! I didnt want to cut back any of the newer revelatory information on Covid, so I had to trim the 9/11 info to the core points, because I had delivered the WTC evidence in some detail the previous year. I spent about 40 hours placing the most concise relevant C
