A Silent Global Pandemic and How to Clear It

Joey Korn, one of the most accomplished dousers in the world, has explored the outer edges of what can be done with dousing — far more than finding water or underground electrical cables. He comes to TransitionTALKS in January, with his most important discovery, what he calls Interference Energy and, ultimately, how to clear it. His approach eliminates interference energy, which greatly increases negatively in all who attract it — and everyone around that person, especially their families, and pets.

Join us via Livestream, or in person, January 28th, 2023. Get more information and tickets here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/







