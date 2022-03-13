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Love Your Enemies Like Jesus
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20 views • March 13, 2022
What would the world look like if we all loved our enemies like Jesus commanded us and did Himself?
instead of thinking about our very short lives here on earth, we need to think about what where we'll be spending eternity.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
instead of thinking about our very short lives here on earth, we need to think about what where we'll be spending eternity.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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