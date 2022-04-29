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"You All Will Have Implants" - Klaus Schwab and Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Look Ahead To Transhumanism
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150 views • April 29, 2022
"Can you imagine that in 10 years, when we are sitting here, we have an implant in our brains, and I can immediately feel [what you are feeling] because you all will have implants. I can remeasure your brainwaves, and I can immediately tell you how some people react [emotionally] to your answers. Is it imaginable?"
#Transhumanism #KlausSchwab #SergeyBrin #Google #Nanotechnology #WEF #GreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
#Transhumanism #KlausSchwab #SergeyBrin #Google #Nanotechnology #WEF #GreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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