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Old School India General GD Bakshi: Why is Zelenskyy Leading His Lambs to the Russian Slaughter?
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10 views • March 07, 2022
If you have yet to watch India's retired General GD Bakshi analyze this manufactured war bewrween Russia and Ukraine yo are in for a treat. In the second half of this video the no-nonsense general tells the viewers or more like asks the viewers: why is Ukraine President Zelenskyy asking his citizens to take up arms and fight the Russian's, when - in his view - it is like leading the lambs to the slaughter.
https://youtu.be/6W7tWN6b9lg
#MadeForTV #Zelenskyy #CNNTheatrics
The present President of Ukraine has been made out to be this super war hero as his country is about to be decapitated by the momentum of a Russian push. Zelenskyy is a clown, an actor and a puppet of the Globalists. He is asking his own people to take up arms to fight the Russian bear. Never before (outside of the rhetoric of Sadam Hussein during the Gulf and Iraq Wars) have you seen the leader of a country tell his people to take up arms (he supplied the guns) and stand up to invading Russia. The optics may look great for the whore's that run mainstream media and they get great video of a blonde politician stamding ready for battle in her high heels and AK-47, but in reality it is almost genecidal in his request. He has also stopped men from leaving the country during the refugee exodus. Any male within the age bracket of 18 to 60 nust stay back in Unkraine and be prepared to battle the Russian Bear. Zelenskyy playing up to the cameras (afterall he is an actor) and offering his people up for the slaughter is probably just as bad as the Russian's bombing civilian buildings.
#MadeForTV #Zelenskyy #CNNTheatrics
Related videos:
Ukranian President asks people to fight Russians, that his country will win
CNBC Television
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8AdmGXa70w
'West Is Prolonging Ukraine's Agony', says Maj Gen GD Bakshi On Deteriorating Situation In Ukraine
Republic World YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOkn3l7mddc
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https://youtu.be/6W7tWN6b9lg
#MadeForTV #Zelenskyy #CNNTheatrics
The present President of Ukraine has been made out to be this super war hero as his country is about to be decapitated by the momentum of a Russian push. Zelenskyy is a clown, an actor and a puppet of the Globalists. He is asking his own people to take up arms to fight the Russian bear. Never before (outside of the rhetoric of Sadam Hussein during the Gulf and Iraq Wars) have you seen the leader of a country tell his people to take up arms (he supplied the guns) and stand up to invading Russia. The optics may look great for the whore's that run mainstream media and they get great video of a blonde politician stamding ready for battle in her high heels and AK-47, but in reality it is almost genecidal in his request. He has also stopped men from leaving the country during the refugee exodus. Any male within the age bracket of 18 to 60 nust stay back in Unkraine and be prepared to battle the Russian Bear. Zelenskyy playing up to the cameras (afterall he is an actor) and offering his people up for the slaughter is probably just as bad as the Russian's bombing civilian buildings.
#MadeForTV #Zelenskyy #CNNTheatrics
Related videos:
Ukranian President asks people to fight Russians, that his country will win
CNBC Television
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8AdmGXa70w
'West Is Prolonging Ukraine's Agony', says Maj Gen GD Bakshi On Deteriorating Situation In Ukraine
Republic World YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOkn3l7mddc
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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