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Fact #1: Who was the first woman in Congress?
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10 views • March 11, 2022
Ladies Love Politics is a podcast designed for busy women who want to stay informed without going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and commentary... all while framing current events through a lens of critical thinking. Check out the blog at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. Be sure to tune in to the Ladies Love Politics podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also check out LLP by going to the website www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
#1: Jeannette Rankin - First woman in Congress
Jeannette Rankin was elected to the House of Representatives in 1916 - four years before women even had the right to vote in America.
Before becoming the first broad in broad in Congress, she was a social worker and activist in the women’s suffrage movement - helping to secure women the right to vote in Montana. During her first term as a congresswomen, she decided to run for Senate but lost because she opposed entering World War I. She became a lobbyist and a social worker before winning her seat back in 1940. Yet again, the U.S. was gearing up to enter war. Jeannette Rankin maintained her anti-war stance, making her the only member of Congress to have voted against both World Wars.
Now that you know where we’ve been, find out where we're going. Tune into Ladies Love Politics where you can stay informed without going insane.
REFERENCES:
https://www.britannica.com/list/7-female-firsts-in-us-politics
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/jeannette-rankin-becomes-first-u-s-congresswoman
https://www.loc.gov/resource/ggbain.23837/
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
#1: Jeannette Rankin - First woman in Congress
Jeannette Rankin was elected to the House of Representatives in 1916 - four years before women even had the right to vote in America.
Before becoming the first broad in broad in Congress, she was a social worker and activist in the women’s suffrage movement - helping to secure women the right to vote in Montana. During her first term as a congresswomen, she decided to run for Senate but lost because she opposed entering World War I. She became a lobbyist and a social worker before winning her seat back in 1940. Yet again, the U.S. was gearing up to enter war. Jeannette Rankin maintained her anti-war stance, making her the only member of Congress to have voted against both World Wars.
Now that you know where we’ve been, find out where we're going. Tune into Ladies Love Politics where you can stay informed without going insane.
REFERENCES:
https://www.britannica.com/list/7-female-firsts-in-us-politics
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/jeannette-rankin-becomes-first-u-s-congresswoman
https://www.loc.gov/resource/ggbain.23837/
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