Ukrainian MP Goncharenko has demanded that European states pay UKR soldiers salaries

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko has demanded that European states "treat Ukrainian soldiers as their own" and help pay the AFU's salaries, from €450 per month to monthly salaries in the thousands.
Because nothing screams "Ukraine is winning" more than having to demand that foreign states do the job of the (corrupt) Ukrainian Government itself and pay the salaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces...out of the pockets of foreign taxpayers(!)