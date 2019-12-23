How do You Figure Out if the God of the Bible is the Real Deal?

Don't settle for fakes or imposters! In this short video we see that Abram asked God to prove Himself. Abram prayed to other things and didn't get answers. He kept asking until YHVH came to Him.



So far we have seen:

1. true believers have balance in their lives. They study and pray and seek to follow Jesus' (YaHusha) example in behavior.

2. Real ministries show the Fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control (discipline). (Just like human kids, real children of God should be behaving in ways that would bring pride and joy to the Father. When people are out of balance or trying to find short cuts, we end up with bunches of people doing really weird stuff that doesn't appear in the Bible or that doesn't reflect well on His YHVH'S name.)

3. It's okay to ask questions and do research! As a matter of fact, I recommend you do. Don't just believe everything men say or write. It's okay to ask YHVH if He is the real deal and make observations as you find answers.



Abram's story is recorded in Genesis, Jasher, and Jubilees. Scripture references for the quotes Jubilees 11, Jasher 11.



#testimonychallenge if you are a believer, share your journey and what Jesus has done for you and share this hashtag!