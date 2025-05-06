Bluegrass Legends - A Conversation with Curly Seckler and Randall Franks

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Legend Randall Franks interviews Bluegrass Hall of Famer Curly Seckler (1919–2017) of the Nashville Grass and the Foggy Mountain Boys in this documentary. The duo shares a free flowing conversation and Seckler is candid about his music career spanning 8 decades touching on moments from his work with Charlie Monroe, The Sauceman Brothers, Ramblin' "Doc" Tommy Scott, Jim and Jesse McReynolds and Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

Franks friendship with Seckler began when he was a youth and grew from his love of Seckler's work with Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys and later The Nashville Grass. He admired his tenor singing. Franks often visited with Curly at festivals like Georgia's Lavonia Bluegrass Festival and hosted him when he and the Nashville Grass appeared at the Peach Blossom Bluegrass Festival when Franks was a DJ on WRFG Atlanta. He worked behind the scenes with Curly helping him manage his publishing and songwriting catalog for years.

Franks is also known for his work as an actor on TV and in films, best known as "Officer Randy Goode" on the TV series "In the Heat of the Night." Curly and his second wife Eloise Warren Seckler were also members of Randall's Fan Club. Franks and his late mother Pearl were among the special guests he invited to attend his induction to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame alongside Tommy Scott and his sister Cleo Scott, who he performed with in 1940.

For more information about Curly Seckler, visit http://www.curlyseckler.net/

Franks also conducted an audio interview for his syndicated newspaper column "Southern Style" which is featured in Franks's book "Encouragers I: Finding the Light" which is available at https://randallfranks.com/Store/ . This interview recorded in 2010 occurred when both appeared for Jesse McReynolds at the Pick Inn in Gallatin, Tenn. and elements were included on Randall's Sacred Sounds Fridays radio show on WBFC.

Director/Editor: Randall Franks

Copyright 2015 Peach Picked Productions

Randall Franks is a TikPik Brand Ambassador: Get Your Pik that Sticks!

https://www.tikpik.com/?ref=randall_franks



