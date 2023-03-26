Quant into Quantum: Synergy News Nugget (followup to #MarketCrash video) with Chip Owens of Redneck Financial News Network

Well, one might be able to guess why my YouTube channel was just pulled down... this was the followup to a rather pointed and irreverent discussion with my special guest, Chip Owens (Redneck Financial News Network). Check out this short and make sure you go and watch the full discussion on the #MarketCrash.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.