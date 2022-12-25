Create New Account
Global Alert News - #385 - Dane Wigington
TruthBeTold
Published Yesterday

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 24, 2022.

Dane calls it the 'Bad News Broadcast'....but essential for everyone to know if we are to have any chance of turning this devastation around.  So many dominoes are already in the process of falling into another and another, creating a cascade of failures. 85% of insects worldwide have become extinct over the last 20 years. Oceans and seas becoming quite sparse of species. And the climate engineers are hacking our fragile thin layer of atmosphere which all life depends.

Keywords
christmasfloodsdepopulationworldwidedroughtsflight cancelationsmicro organismsnanoplastics

