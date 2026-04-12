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The head of Iran's emergency department says over 2,100 people under the age of 18 have been wounded in the US-Israeli-imposed war against the country. Nearly 5,000 women are also among the injured.
The head of Iran’s Emergency Organization says at least 258 women and 221 individuals under the age of 18 have been martyred in US-Israeli assaults during their war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.