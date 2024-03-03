Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOP Sen J.D. Vance | America has a problem, and his name is Joe Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2213 Subscribers
Shop now
53 views
Published 17 hours ago

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, reacts to the shocking report that over 10 million migrants have illegally crossed the U.S. borders under the Biden administration.


JD Vance on Mitch McConnell: You Can't Have a Republican Leader Who "Seems to Ooze Hatred" for Base Voters


J.D. Vance · Joe Biden has taken over 90 executive actions to open the floodgates at our southern border. His administration even bragged about undoing Trump border policies.


Today, we're dealing with the consequences of Joe Biden's actions, like the brutal murder of Laken Riley.


@JDVance1

https://x.com/JDVance1/status/1764317021129334846?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimejd vance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket