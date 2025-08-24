BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Las Vegas Police Expose Israeli Adrenochrome Ring in U.S. Protected by Gov't Agencies
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
274 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • 1 day ago

Last week in Las Vegas, a sting operation went down that should have made national headlines. Local cops thought they were running just another predator bust, taking a dangerous man off the streets. But when they cuffed the suspect, they realized who they had: not some anonymous pervert, but a senior Israeli official, a deputy to Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

 

And that’s when everything turned upside down. Instead of facing charges, this man walked free. No ankle monitor. No GPS tracker. He kept his passport and within hours he was on a plane back to Israel, where he will be protected like thousands of others.

At first, these Vegas cops believed they were just doing their jobs, taking predators off the street. But once they dug deeper, they realized the truth, this wasn’t just a few creeps. They had stumbled into an international adrenochrome and child trafficking pipeline, a multi-billion dollar operation, protected by the very three-letter agencies sworn to protect us.

 

 

 

Tags: Israel, Las Vegas, Adrenochrome, Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, cover-up, Tom Alexandrovich, sting operation, predator, pervert, Israeli official, Vegas cops, international adrenochrome, child trafficking pipeline, child trafficking, pipeline, multi-billion dollar operation, three letter agencies


Keywords
cover-uplas vegasisraelpredatornetanyahubenjamin netanyahuchild traffickingadrenochromepervertpipelinesting operationthree letter agenciesisraeli officialtom alexandrovichvegas copsinternational adrenochromechild trafficking pipelinemulti-billion dollar operation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy