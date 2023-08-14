Think Chinese Space Lazers. Regarding the Lahaina fires. Have they attacked us now in a Kinetic Way ? What is our Military doing to protect the People ? We need to stop these Rat Bastards now !.

This is serious stuff. Remember the green lazers captured on film on June 28th earlier this year. They were surveying Hawaii. Chinese Space Lazers . Makes sense to me.
By the way, I am selling my estate story 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home in Medellin Colombia. I bought an acre recently sub devided it into two parcels. The Big House sits on its own parcel. If you or anyone you might know that could have some interest, please let me know. We are planning to continue to live on the property as we just built a new house on the second parcel . my e mail is: [email protected] Thank you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.