"Silenced" full documentary from New Zealand
TowardsTheLight
Published 18 hours ago |

Were hundreds of thousands of Kiwis truly misled down a rabbit hole of disinformation, driving a wedge through our society during our pandemic response? ...or were fair and important points pushed from the public domain? Broadcaster Peter Williams, self-deregistered GP of 40 years Dr Anne O'Reilly and freelance Sociologist Jodie Bruning share their perspectives on how New Zealand's freedom of speech in media, medicine and academia was impacted by suppression over the last three years.


Source:

https://www.silenced.co.nz/


Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
