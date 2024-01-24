Are You REALLY Open to New Ideas? PostScript Insight with John L. Petersen

Are you REALLY open to new ideas? Or might a great message be lost on you because of your "dislike" of the messenger?

As we move forward, the ability to receive new ideas from even unlikely sources, the ability to be porous, will be valuable.

