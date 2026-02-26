© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie is a Senior DeMolay.
DeMolay International has recognized him as a "Senior DeMolay from Crimson Shield Chapter in Vanceburg, KY".
He has been congratulated on his re-election to the House of Representatives by DeMolay organizations as a Senior DeMolay from Kentucky.
https://greeknewsondemand.com/2026/02/17/rep-thomas-massie-is-a-freemason-has-received-secret-funding-from-zionists-promotes-transhumanism-is-fooling-everyone/
https://www.facebook.com/DeMolay.International/posts/we-wanted-to-congratulate-congressman-thomas-massie-on-his-re-election-to-the-ho/10156795119085750/
"Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him."
- Albert Pike, 33rd degree Freemason
