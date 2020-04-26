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4) The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (Hour 4 of 5)
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32 views • April 26, 2020
http://www.TheUltimateHistoryLesson.com (notes, transcript, links, and more)
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 4 OUTLINE:
1. BEFORE Slate: Book signing. Bionomics and attempts to control evolution. David Starr Jordan of Stanford University and was President of Indiana University. He hired Elwood P. Cubberley at Stanford. "Managers of Virtue" and Cubberley's unifying of hiring. The "Daughters of the Barons of Runnemede." (00:00- 25:00)
2. "Metalogicon" A Twelfth-Century Defense of the Trivium" by John of Salisbury book presentation. WYBM introduction promo(25:10-26:45)
3. Who is R. Gordon Wasson? Soma and the Magic Mushroom and Wall St. heavy hitters. "Soma: The Divine Mushroom of Immortality, (Ethno-Mycological Studies)" by R. Gordon Wasson (1968)
Council on Foreign Relations meetings. (26:45-27:54)
4. Who is Antony C. Sutton? Brief correspondence. "Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution" (1974), "Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler" (1976) Adding up reality. Ramsey Clark marginalization. Lysander Spooner, Frederic Bastiat. "The Daughters of the Barons of Runnymede" and discovery of continuity. (27:54-30:29)
5. Who was Ignatius Loyola? Penetrating the Reformation and the Army of Jesus. Luther's "Every man his own Priest", "Wild Declaration of Radicalism" Getting rid of the Priesthood and the middle men. (30:30-32:
6. The influence of the Illuminati on the Education System? Powers behind the scenes. Standardized testing dismissed in most universities. Johann Pestalozzi, Johann Kaspar Lavater, and the "Leipzig Connection." Militaristic strategies. The artificial extension of childhood. "The Story of Civilization" by Will and Ariel Durant. Beginning the productive life early. David Farragut, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. The effects of marginalizing the young. Alexander the Great. (32:22-40:11)
7. The value of Hemp. Jefferson and Washington and the role of hemp in American history. The Hearst Family and wood pulp for newspapers. Reefer Madness. The quality of books then and now. (40:11-41:42:070
8. The necessity of reading the old books vs. reading the digests and abstracts. Marcus Aurelius "Meditations" "Nothing you can buy is worth having and no one you can order around is worth associating with." Reading Aurelius in 6th Grade in Western Pennsylvania. Julius Caesar. Pitting classes against each other. Division by meaningless competition. What do we learn that is enhanced by competition? Keeping track of ideas. Maintaining the social and economic order through education. How to manage a society that wouldn't require managing? (42:08-48:48)
9. The Trivium and Quadrivium. 3rd Grade Jesuit Boarding School and the intellectual diet. "The causes of the first World War." Reality testing. Dorothy Sayers and "The Lost Tools of Learning." The division caused by subject learning and measuring memory vs. actual performance. Making informed decisions. "Know yourself." Personal adaptations of the Trivium. (48:49-55:47)
10. "The 12 Secrets of the Boarding School Curriculum of Power", Groton/FDR, St. Paul's/John Kerry, Andover/Bush, Choate/Kennedy, and Episcopal in Virginia/ John McCain. Schools grounded on Religion as well as Anglican and Quaker traditions. Passive and Active literacies. Having a strong competency in the active literacies is at the core of the elite private boarding schools. Insights into institutional forms. Theories of human nature. Mastery of the social forms. (55:48-100:25)
11. Artificial extension of childhood as a secret of crowd control. Political idioms and rhetoric, units of meeting and iambic pentameters. Building models, exercises and immediate results. (1:10:28-1:16:16)
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 4 OUTLINE:
1. BEFORE Slate: Book signing. Bionomics and attempts to control evolution. David Starr Jordan of Stanford University and was President of Indiana University. He hired Elwood P. Cubberley at Stanford. "Managers of Virtue" and Cubberley's unifying of hiring. The "Daughters of the Barons of Runnemede." (00:00- 25:00)
2. "Metalogicon" A Twelfth-Century Defense of the Trivium" by John of Salisbury book presentation. WYBM introduction promo(25:10-26:45)
3. Who is R. Gordon Wasson? Soma and the Magic Mushroom and Wall St. heavy hitters. "Soma: The Divine Mushroom of Immortality, (Ethno-Mycological Studies)" by R. Gordon Wasson (1968)
Council on Foreign Relations meetings. (26:45-27:54)
4. Who is Antony C. Sutton? Brief correspondence. "Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution" (1974), "Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler" (1976) Adding up reality. Ramsey Clark marginalization. Lysander Spooner, Frederic Bastiat. "The Daughters of the Barons of Runnymede" and discovery of continuity. (27:54-30:29)
5. Who was Ignatius Loyola? Penetrating the Reformation and the Army of Jesus. Luther's "Every man his own Priest", "Wild Declaration of Radicalism" Getting rid of the Priesthood and the middle men. (30:30-32:
6. The influence of the Illuminati on the Education System? Powers behind the scenes. Standardized testing dismissed in most universities. Johann Pestalozzi, Johann Kaspar Lavater, and the "Leipzig Connection." Militaristic strategies. The artificial extension of childhood. "The Story of Civilization" by Will and Ariel Durant. Beginning the productive life early. David Farragut, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. The effects of marginalizing the young. Alexander the Great. (32:22-40:11)
7. The value of Hemp. Jefferson and Washington and the role of hemp in American history. The Hearst Family and wood pulp for newspapers. Reefer Madness. The quality of books then and now. (40:11-41:42:070
8. The necessity of reading the old books vs. reading the digests and abstracts. Marcus Aurelius "Meditations" "Nothing you can buy is worth having and no one you can order around is worth associating with." Reading Aurelius in 6th Grade in Western Pennsylvania. Julius Caesar. Pitting classes against each other. Division by meaningless competition. What do we learn that is enhanced by competition? Keeping track of ideas. Maintaining the social and economic order through education. How to manage a society that wouldn't require managing? (42:08-48:48)
9. The Trivium and Quadrivium. 3rd Grade Jesuit Boarding School and the intellectual diet. "The causes of the first World War." Reality testing. Dorothy Sayers and "The Lost Tools of Learning." The division caused by subject learning and measuring memory vs. actual performance. Making informed decisions. "Know yourself." Personal adaptations of the Trivium. (48:49-55:47)
10. "The 12 Secrets of the Boarding School Curriculum of Power", Groton/FDR, St. Paul's/John Kerry, Andover/Bush, Choate/Kennedy, and Episcopal in Virginia/ John McCain. Schools grounded on Religion as well as Anglican and Quaker traditions. Passive and Active literacies. Having a strong competency in the active literacies is at the core of the elite private boarding schools. Insights into institutional forms. Theories of human nature. Mastery of the social forms. (55:48-100:25)
11. Artificial extension of childhood as a secret of crowd control. Political idioms and rhetoric, units of meeting and iambic pentameters. Building models, exercises and immediate results. (1:10:28-1:16:16)
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