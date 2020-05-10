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006: Healthy Gums, Mouth & Teeth (Ayurvedic Oral Care Ritual)
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22 views • May 10, 2020
What’s an easy, inexpensive – and natural – way to keep your gums healthy, prevent gum disease and cavities, and freshen your breath? Can this oral self-care practice also whiten your teeth? Tune in to this episode to learn more about the ancient Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling.
What you’ll learn:
– How oil pulling works and removes bacteria
– What kind of oil to use
– How to start oil pulling to keep your mouth clean
– What modern science reveals about this ancient practice
Links mentioned in this episode:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19336860
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21911944
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5198813/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25838632
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18408265
Let's Connect:
Website/Newsletter: https://katrinah.com/subscribe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katrinah
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
What you’ll learn:
– How oil pulling works and removes bacteria
– What kind of oil to use
– How to start oil pulling to keep your mouth clean
– What modern science reveals about this ancient practice
Links mentioned in this episode:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19336860
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21911944
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5198813/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25838632
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18408265
Let's Connect:
Website/Newsletter: https://katrinah.com/subscribe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaheppler
Facebook/Minds: https://minds.com/katrinaheppler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katrinah
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Gratitude:
Thank you to Dawn by Sappheiros; Music provided by Free Music for Vlogs.
https://soundcloud.com/sappheirosmusic
https://youtu.be/OBBfAPAS9go
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