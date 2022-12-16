Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 11 - Poultices [1] - Including a Flue Bomb

In episode eleven, which is a practical session, Barbara demonstrates some of the most common and most effective use of poultices. The lesson will be both practical and theoretical. The main focus in this lecture is our respiratory organs. However, the ear, our joints, pain etc. are also covered. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

