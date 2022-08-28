The Devil Is Going To Attempt Dialogue With Humanity As Never Before! MOST People Will Be Deceived!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered 6 hours ago From Daniel O'Connor's latest blog article: All the Devil Wants is a Little Dialogue! The devil is going to attempt dialogue with humanity as never before; not merely with one woman, but with billions of people across the planet. And if you do not have your feet placed firmly on the foundation of Faith and Reason, you will succumb to his tactics.
https://dsdoconnor.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ-p8xyyP3k