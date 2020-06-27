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SHOCKING NEWS: Prison, Obama, Election, and Feminism (Part 2)
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27 views • June 27, 2020
Please join us for part TWO as we discuss shocking events and alarming trends that YOU need to be aware of.
Topics for today’s show:
1. Modern-day feminism and its goal of total domination
2. Certain government initiatives through social engineering are working to destroy the family
We need to WAKE UP church because we are living in the last days!
WATCH PART ONE: https://youtu.be/qzEzguV5bzg
************
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Topics for today’s show:
1. Modern-day feminism and its goal of total domination
2. Certain government initiatives through social engineering are working to destroy the family
We need to WAKE UP church because we are living in the last days!
WATCH PART ONE: https://youtu.be/qzEzguV5bzg
************
Would you consider partnering with us financially? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
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