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MILITARY AD RIDICULOUS! THIS YOUNG LADY IS SO FREAKING AWESOME! WHO DOESNT LOVE HER LOGIC & PASSION!
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863 views • June 03, 2021
Video taken from We The Media. - The military is NOT a leftist social experiment reliant on woke virtue signaling.
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