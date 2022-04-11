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America's Downward Spiral has Precedence in the Bronze Age Collapse
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88 views • April 11, 2022
The cycles of the constructions and collapses of civilizations should teach us a lot about what is happening in the world today. It is not the first time. Many civilizations have come before us and have vanished, but not before passing on to us clues and information to teach us how to best manage ourselves and persevere despite the apparent hopelessness. The Bible has come out of the Bronze Age collapse and can teach us a lot how to resist and survive the destroyers, who are alaso not unique, but descend from the Amorites, Amalekites, and Phoenicians. Understanding their personality and traits will help us immensely and I fully intend to do that.
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