FALSE FLAG ALERT Lee Harvey Oswald’s Girlfriend EXPOSES Truth About JFK Assassination & Covid

Stew Peters Show
July 3, 2023
The worldwide genocide being exposed on a daily basis is the crime of the century!
Lee Harvey Oswald’s girlfriend, Judyth Vary Baker, is back for part 2 of her interview on bioweapons and mRNA technology.
The vaccine creates an excess of fibrin in your body which turns into fibrous clots.
We must stop mRNA vaccinations and they must be made illegal.
Judyth also shares her Christian conversion story and how Jesus Christ visited her in a dream.
Fake Republican lawmakers have been caught attending a drag shows where kids are present which enables pedophilia.
Tayler Hansen is here to report on his findings that drag shows for kids are about grooming and sexualizing children.
Shedding is real and making the unvaxxed sick.
Dr. Shimon Yanowitz is here to reveal what specifically is causing vaccine shedding and making the unvaxxed ill
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xv74o-live-false-flag-alert-lee-harvey-oswalds-girlfriend-exposes-truth-about-jfk.html
