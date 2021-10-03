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Modest success for those protesting vaccine mandates in Rhode Island
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50 views • October 03, 2021
Recent protests against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers in Rhode Island have now created a situation
where many medical organizations are pushing for extension to this mandate.
What is a deeper meaning of that?
References
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/vaccine-mandate-orders-for-ri-healthcare-workers-appear-to-hit-snages
https://peakd.com/hive-181335/@borepstein/jvhfzslm
https://peakd.com/hive-181335/@borepstein/xdeaxhnz
https://archive.ph/K2eUd
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Website
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where many medical organizations are pushing for extension to this mandate.
What is a deeper meaning of that?
References
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/vaccine-mandate-orders-for-ri-healthcare-workers-appear-to-hit-snages
https://peakd.com/hive-181335/@borepstein/jvhfzslm
https://peakd.com/hive-181335/@borepstein/xdeaxhnz
https://archive.ph/K2eUd
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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