SNAFU report - 2023-02-10 (Ep. 15) - Nordstream Pipeline Scoop, Xiden losing, SoTU, GEC

Song: Float On by Good TigerSNAFU report - 2023-02-10 (Ep. 15) - Nordstream Pipeline Scoop, Xiden losing, SoTU, GEC
DEEP STATE & CABAL
- [x] The lid has been blown off the Nordstream pipeline story by Seymour Hersh:
- https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
- https://apple.news/A4I9TTUNlSc2OgYt5sujQbQ
- https://twitter.com/basedmikelee/status/1623406081086050309
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11728747/Who-blew-20-billion-Nord-Stream-pipeline-White-House-denies-attack.html
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11727691/U-S-carried-Nord-Stream-bomb-attack-secret-plan-led-Joe-Biden-report-claims.html
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11705933/Now-Russia-blames-America-explosions-blew-Nord-Stream-gas-pipelines.html
GOVERNMENT
- [x] Not going well for Xiden: https://nypost.com/2023/02/08/biden-showed-complete-lack-of-leadership-in-failing-to-address-china-in-state-of-the-union/
- [x] Global Engagement Center
- https://www.state.gov/about-us-global-engagement-center-2/
- 2016 EO: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2016/03/17/2016-06250/developing-an-integrated-global-engagement-center-to-support-government-wide-counterterrorism
- 2011 EO: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2011/09/09/executive-order-13584-developing-integrated-strategic-counterterrorism-c
BALLOON FUN
- [x] They did not shoot the balloon down bc they thought there was explosives onboard.
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-military-reveals-size-of-chinese-spy-balloon-reveals-possible-explosives_5037612.html
- [x] Did Trump miss a balloon?
- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-02-06/us-didn-t-know-about-chinese-balloons-during-trump-until-later
- https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/05/trump-officials-deny-chinese-spy-balloons-00081257
MISC NEWS
- [x] What happens to PEDO’s in prison:
- https://resistthemainstream.com/convicted-pedophile-who-raped-and-tortured-children-found-dead-in-prison-cell/
- https://www.theblaze.com/news/convicted-pedophile-child-sex-abuse-dead-prison
