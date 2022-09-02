THIS bank's policy hints we learned NOTHING from 2008 crash

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Glenn Beck
Sep 1, 2022 A new Bank of America policy designed to help certain Americans own homes hints that U.S. financial leaders have learned NOTHING from the 2008 crash. Carol Roth, ‘recovering investment banker’ and author of 'The War On Small Business,' joins Glenn to detail how policies like this one not only put our economy at risk of another financial crash but could wipe out the middle class as well. Plus, Roth and Glenn discuss signs that China — thanks to its bursting property bubble — is heading towards financial DEPRESSION...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYaNgbIiuU