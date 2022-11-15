Create New Account
There is No Such Thing as a "Likely Voter" Any More
The term "likely voter," and determining who that was, can no longer be considered, because there are none. With universal mail in balloting the Democrats have turned all people with a pulse into voters, greatly favoring their party.All low information voters go to the Democrats, which pray on the stupid in order to advance their Marxist causes.


