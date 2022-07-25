My body, my choice - also with vaccination?

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As a young professional, I am directly affected by the facility-based vaccination requirement at the moment. I wonder why the slogan "My body, my choice" does not come into play here, but only applies in relation to abortion and women's laws? It is becoming more clear that `all, small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, are being forced into taking the injection or should I say the Mark of the Beast`.