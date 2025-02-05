Warning Shot (WFB 101)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BestEvidence
Feb 4, 2025
00:00 Ch. 01 - Title Sequence
02:32 Ch. 02 - Intro to The War for Bankocracy Series
05:09 Ch. 03 - The Biden Central Bank Independence Memo: An Ill Omen
09:31 Ch. 04 - Series Schedule and Access via Solari
17:05 Ch. 05 - Central Bank Independence vs. Federal Reserve Independence
23:32 Ch. 06 - The Biden Memo Flouts the Federal Reserve Act
28:04 Ch. 07 - The Constitution as a Global Force of Central Bank Transparency
31:13 Ch. 08 - Federal Reserve Transparency vs. ECB Transparency
33:14 Ch. 09 - "Central Bank Independence" Is a Propaganda Campaign
35:11 Ch. 10 - The Aim of Central Bank Independence Propaganda Is Secrecy
37:54 Ch. 11 - Looking Ahead to Episode 2
38:31 Ch. 12 - Support BestEvidence and The War for Bankocracy Series
For a description of Episode 1 of The War for Bankocracy, please see https://bestevidence.substack.com/Epi...
For the War for Bankocracy series webpage, please see https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...
Notes:
(01) "Fed Chair Powell says he won't resign, even if Trump asks him to," Nov. 7, 2024, • Fed Chair Powell says he won't resign... (Bloomberg TV)
(02) "Donald Trump says he won't try to remove Fed chief Jerome Powell,"Dec. 8, 2024 (NBC News); https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/dona...
(03) "The Importance of Central Bank Independence," May 22, 2024, White HouseCouncil of Economic Advisers; https://web.archive.org/web/202501160...
(04) https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...
(05) Hearing Before the Comm. on the Budget, U.S. Senate, 107th Cong. (Jan. 25, 2001),https://www.c-span.org/video/?162141-...
(06) https://www.govinfo.gov/app/collectio...
(07) https://bestevidence.substack.com/
(08) Regulatory Restructuring: Balancing the Indep. of the Fed. Reserve Sys. in Monetary Policy With Systemic Risk Reg., Hearing Before Subcomm. on Domestic Monetary Policy and Tech. of the Comm. on Fin. Servs., U.S. House of Representatives, 112th Cong. (July 9, 2009); https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C... see also https://www.c-span.org/video/?287563-...
(09) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C...
(10) See footnote (08) above.
(11) Improving the Fed. Reserve Sys.: Examining Legislation to Reform the Fed and Other Alternatives, Hearing Before the Subcomm. on Domestic Monetary Policy and Tech. of the Comm. on Fin. Servs., U.S. House of Representatives, 112th Cong. (May 8, 2012); https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C... https://www.c-span.org/video/?305885-...
