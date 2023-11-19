Create New Account
Recycled Bedsheets Make The Best Waterproof Tarps
Alex Hammer
In this video I show an easy way to make your own silicone waterproofing and use it to make fabric tarps. Check out my sponsor, MEL Science, and use the code "nighthawk" for 60% off: https://melscience.com/sBDy/


I thought to try making my own waterproofing with naptha after watching this excellent video about making deep pour silicone mold material:


DIY POURABLE SILICONE for mold making. Thin silicone w/Naphtha, fast cure w/cornstarch.

https://youtu.be/E_IOqxds130


In case there's any concern about the environmental effects of evaporated naptha, from the sources I could find it has a very short half life in the atmosphere and is not of significant concern: https://webwiser.nlm.nih.gov/substanc...


Big thanks to everyone that supports this channel on Patreon! A special thanks to my top patrons: Teague Lasser, Carl Katzenburger, Dan L, Eugene Pakhomov, Jon Hartmann, and those who have chosen to remain anonymous. Thank you!


