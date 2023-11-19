Recycled Bedsheets Make The Best Waterproof Tarps

In this video I show an easy way to make your own silicone waterproofing and use it to make fabric tarps. Check out my sponsor, MEL Science, and use the code "nighthawk" for 60% off: https://melscience.com/sBDy/
I thought to try making my own waterproofing with naptha after watching this excellent video about making deep pour silicone mold material:
DIY POURABLE SILICONE for mold making. Thin silicone w/Naphtha, fast cure w/cornstarch.
https://youtu.be/E_IOqxds130
In case there's any concern about the environmental effects of evaporated naptha, from the sources I could find it has a very short half life in the atmosphere and is not of significant concern: https://webwiser.nlm.nih.gov/substanc...
