Recycled Bedsheets Make The Best Waterproof Tarps

In this video I show an easy way to make your own silicone waterproofing and use it to make fabric tarps. Check out my sponsor, MEL Science, and use the code "nighthawk" for 60% off: https://melscience.com/sBDy/





I thought to try making my own waterproofing with naptha after watching this excellent video about making deep pour silicone mold material:





DIY POURABLE SILICONE for mold making. Thin silicone w/Naphtha, fast cure w/cornstarch.

https://youtu.be/E_IOqxds130





In case there's any concern about the environmental effects of evaporated naptha, from the sources I could find it has a very short half life in the atmosphere and is not of significant concern: https://webwiser.nlm.nih.gov/substanc...





Big thanks to everyone that supports this channel on Patreon! A special thanks to my top patrons: Teague Lasser, Carl Katzenburger, Dan L, Eugene Pakhomov, Jon Hartmann, and those who have chosen to remain anonymous. Thank you!





nighthawkprojects

https://www.patreon.com/NightHawkProjects





Shared from and subscribe to:

NightHawkInLight

https://www.youtube.com/@Nighthawkinlight/videos



